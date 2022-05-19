Nakawa-Naguru land probe report calls for Namuganza to step aside

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Parliament’s Adhoc Committee investigating how individuals and companies acquired 82 acres of land of the Nakawa-Naguru housing estate has found the State Minister for Urban Planning Persis Namuganza culpable of abuse of office.

Their report says Namuganza over-stepped her mandate when she directed the Uganda Land Commission to give this land away. The committee report says the minister acted on non-existent presidential directives and should step aside.



The Adhoc Committee has concluded that all the companies and individuals allocated land in the Nakawa Naguru estate land did not follow the guidelines in the procurement and disposal of public assets like open and public participation as stipulated in the PPDA Act.

The committee learnt that the companies learnt about the land through brokers and an internal notice pinned on the Uganda Land Commission’s Notice Board.

“We first enter into the agreement. It can be formal or informal. But, the ideal situation would be that you enter the agreement first, have it executed and then make a payment,” Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka told parliament.



The committee findings reveal that the Internal Medicine Virginia PC, a company president Museveni reportedly directed should be allocated 15 acres, does not exist.



Attempts by both the Uganda land Commission and the committee to meet the proprietors of this company were futile.



The committee also discovered that companies like Arab Oil Supplies and Exploration, Master Links Uganda Limited and Phaneroo International Ministries lack the financial ability to develop the land, were tax non-compliant and without audited books of account.



The committee wants their land titles cancelled.



In the report, the committee says Persis Namuganza the then State Minister for Lands, is culpable of abuse of office and overstepping her mandate for directing Uganda Land Commission to allocate the land to some companies and individuals. These include Anil Damani, Seven hills company and Princeton Children's Medical Centre.



Despite Namuganza’s claim that she acted on Presidential Directives, the committee found that the said directives were non-existent.



The committee recommends that Namuganza should step aside as she is investigated further.



“There are ministers that have been mentioned including Hone Persis Namuganza. These are people who should be relieved and the appointing authority should consider allowing them to rest from holding public offices,” Bardege-Layibi MP Martin Ojara Mapenduzi told parliament.



The committee also wants the officials at Uganda Land Commission to be retired in the public's interest for supporting the illegal acquisition of this Land.



The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance Ramathan Ggoobi has been cautioned for allowing the payment of 15 billion shillings to Roko Construction for its interest in the land at Naguru which the government repossessed. The committee says Ggobi effected the payment without prior agreement between the government and the company.