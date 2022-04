NAKAWA-NAGURU LAND: Minister Namuganza denies claim of land being given to non-existent company

The State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Persis Namuganza has refuted claims by the Chairperson of Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya that Internal Medicine of Virginia, a Company the President allocated 15 acres of Nakawa Naguru Land is non-existent. Namuganza told the Parliament's Adhoc Committee that the proprietors of this company are well known to the President.