NAKAWA-NAGURU LAND: Lawmakers demand that their recommendations be respected

The deputy speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has told the House that he will contact president Museveni about controversies surrounding land in the Nakawa-Naguru estates which has been reportedly allocated to Ms Internal Medicine of Virginia Limited. In May this year, an ad hoc committee investigating the land row revealed in its report that Internal Medicine of Virginia Limited was a ghost company. Tayebwa has said parliament’s recommendations should be respected and implemented.