NAKASEKE SALARY DELAYS :Govt says delay is caused by budget shortfalls

More than 500 civil servants in Nakaseke district will receive their December salaries late due to shortfalls in the release of money for the second quarter. According to Hajjat Sarah Nakalungi Azizi, the Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officer, the affected staff are scientists whose salaries were enhanced at the beginning of this financial year. Nakalumba says, they have a shortfall of about 1.3billion shillings. She advises the affected staff to devise means of making do in this festive season, as they wait for their salaries in January. Nakaseke district passed a budget of about 35bn but when the salaries of scientists were enhanced it shot up to about 38bn.