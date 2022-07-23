Nakaseke locals launch plan to end the non-communicable disease burden

The Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau (UPMD), a coordinating body for the Protestant Health Services in Uganda and Novartis, a global healthcare company based in Switzerland have launched a campaign to fight non-communicable diseases in Uganda. The campaign “Familia Nawuiri” was launched in Nakaseke district at Kiwoko Hospital, which is among the 12 hub Health Facilities they will be working with as implementing partners. According to the World Health Organisation, NCDs are among the leading causes of death in Uganda. Of the 97,600 deaths in 2016, NCDs accounted for 1 in 3, and the estimated risk of mortality from NCDs was 22%, primarily due to cardiovascular disease and cancer, along with underlying risk factors of hypertension, tobacco use, and alcohol. Herbert Kamoga has more in this report.