Nakaseke leaders call for increased funding in child protection drive

Nakaseke Leaders want the government to prioritize child protection by increasing the budget allocated to the probation offices. According to the Nakaseke District Probation officer Joan Luswata, her office is allocated only 600,000 shillings per quarter, which is too little to enable her to execute her duties effectively. Luswata says following up on child-related cases involves moving to the places where the children are and giving other support as it may be required, but the money in her docket renders her work crippled. This was during the celebration of the day of the Girl Child for Nakaseke over the weekend.