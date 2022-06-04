Nakaseke district abandons road plans due to limited funds in budget

Nakaseke District leaders are worried that service provision will be difficult in the next financial year, due to the poor state of most of the roads in the districts, yet there are no plans to rehabilitate them. The District has a total of over 1,300 kilometres of roads, which are under the management of local government but due to limited funds many of them are impassable. According to Benjamin Makanga, the Secretary for Works, in the last quarter of 2021/22 financial year the district received only 40 million shillings out of the budgeted139 million shillings . The realisation came as Nakaseke passed its district budget, worth, indicating that there are no funds to rehabilitate and maintain over 15 roads, stretching over 200km.