Naguru-Nakawa land probe: Sudhir Ruparelia queried on land acquisition

Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo International Ministries and City Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia have today been in parliament to explain to an Ad-hoc parliamentary committee on the Nakawa Naguru Land probe how they acquired their land in the area. The two were questioned on how they got their land titles after defying a directive by the Minister of State forLands Sam Mayanja, halting activities on the same land.