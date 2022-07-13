NAGURU LAND: Experts weigh in on implications of presidential directives

A 12th July letter from the Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba to the head of Police directing him to provide security for Ms Internal Medicine of Virginia Limited to enable them to develop land in Naguru in Kampala is doing the rounds. Some analysts argue that the president’s directive to Nabakooba is a sign that they are both running away from taking full responsibility. Godber Tumushabe an expert on strategic studies and governance said the president has the power to give direct orders to the IGP.