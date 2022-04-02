Nabbanja urges Ugandans in diaspora to woo investors

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged Ugandans living and working abroad to woo investors back home in order to boost the country’s economic prospects. While meeting a section of them in the United Arab Emirates’s capital Dubai, Nabbanja noted that the country’s stable political and economic climate is a good recipe for investors to set up businesses in the country. She also notes that the presence of investors can further help Ugandans acquire skills from them in order to start up their own businesses.