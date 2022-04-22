Nabbanja storms Kakuuto health center over poor care

Prime minister, Robina Nabbanja accompanied by the minister of defence, Vincent Sempijja and Kakuuto MP, Geoffrey Lutaaya has stormed Kakuuto health centre IV in Kyotera district over reports of doctors and nurses extorting money from patients in a government health facility. The prime minister entered the maternity ward where mothers with newly born babies told her that doctors and nurses charged them a fee of Shs 200,000 each. Others were told to bring it before they leave the health facility.