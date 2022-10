Nabbanja becomes first prime minister in Maracha in 30 years

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has assured the people of Maracha of government's commitment to extending social services, particularly water close to their homes. In a meeting with locals, at Bura playgrounds in Maracha town council, the prime minister said was determined to improve the livelihoods of the locals. Maracha last hosted the prime minister in 1992 when the late George Cosmas Adyebo was holding that office.