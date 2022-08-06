Nabagereka launches kisakaate project in US

The Nabagereka of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda has called for the use of culture and tradition to address some of the challenges faced by young people today. Launching the Nabagereka Kisakaate in Norwood Massachusetts on Friday, the Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda noted that today’s youth are facing a number of challenges especially when it comes to balancing tradition with modern values. The Nabagereka further notes that there’s also a clashing ethical conduct and value system that is in turn affecting the economic sector and how the young people can respond to them. Nabagereka Nagginda was speaking at a private dinner.