Muslim MPs call for release of detained clerics

The Muslim Parliamentary Caucus has threatened to hold countrywide protests against the government, unless the government can show cause why Muslim leaders are being singled out for arrest by the state. The call follows the recent arrest of Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje, a Muslim cleric based at Nakasero Mosque. The cleric is reportedly being held at the headquarters of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI in Mbuya.