MUSLIM LEADERSHIP WRANGLES:UMSC to challenge court order suspending its activities

The Uganda Muslim supreme council leadership says they will seek redress from the courts of law to challenge an interim order issued yesterday by the chief magistrate at Mengo court, Patrick Ngereza. The order restrains the mufti Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje and the Uganda Muslim supreme council from carrying out any functions or activities until a final determination by court on the 27th of January 2023. The court injunction follows a petition from last year's elections where petitioners, including council member Hassan Basajjabalaba and others, expressed concern at whether Sheikh Mubbaje was legally enabled to preside over the elections of Uganda supreme council.