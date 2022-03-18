MUSLIM COMMUNITY SUPPORT: PM Nabbanja calls on Kibuli to support Parish model

The ceremonial leader of the Muslim faith in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge has appealed to the government to release Ugandans who are languishing in various prisons, especially if there is no sufficient evidence to incriminate them. His call came as Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja made a courtesy call on him in Kibuli. Prince Nakibinge urged the prime minister to prevail over state actors who torture Ugandans to be investigated and brought to book. In her remarks, the prime minister appealed to the Kibuli administration to support the parish development model. She then proceeded to deliver a brand new vehicle to the Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi at Kibuli Mosque.