Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal has said that fewer than five percent of accounts active on any given day at Twitter are bots, but that analysis cannot be replicated externally due to the need to keep user data private.

Musk has been dismissive of Twitter's responses and reiterated that stance in Monday's filing.

To execute the deal, Musk "must have a complete and accurate understanding of the very core of Twitter's business model -- its active user base," said the filing.

"Mr. Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Mr. Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover."

Shares of Twitter fell 3.6 percent to $38.70 in early trading.