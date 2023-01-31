Museveni: The cure for poverty is wealth creation

President Museveni has urged the people of Luwero to engage in wealth creation activities such as commercial agriculture in order to increase their household income and fight poverty. The president's remarks came as he addressed a gathering at Bukalasa Agricultural College shortly after commissioning their new modern infrastructure, today. The 40 billion shilling infrastructure is meant to kickstart the process of transforming the college as a center of excellence in agricultural training. Bukalasa Agricultural College (BAC) was originally established in 1920 as a cotton research centre by the Imperial Cotton Research Program. Over the years, the centre was transformed into a comprehensive Agricultural Research and Training Institute.