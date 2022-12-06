Museveni pledges new railway line from Kampala-Kasese

President Museveni has assured industrialists at the third bi annual retreat at Chobe safari lodge that a new standard gauge railway line connecting the country’s capital Kampala to Kasese will soon be built. He added that thereafter the government would upscale the one from Kampala to Kenya and then to South Sudan. He adds that the focus should be turned to marine transport before he directed the ministry of trade to expedite the strategy with the aim of lowering the cost of production. The president also warned that investors exiting the country should not be taxed, as this would threaten investment.