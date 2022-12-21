Museveni, Oledo meeting addressed matters of medical workers’ welfare

The Uganda Medical Association has been in the news after its leader Dr Sam Oledo pledged to mobilise support for President Yoweri Museveni for another term in office and his colleagues suspended him for being involved in partisan politics. On Tuesday, Oledo led a team of doctors to a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe where they discussed the welfare of healthcare workers. Dr. Oledo remains steadfast in his belief that until declared otherwise by the high court, he is still the President of the Uganda Medical Association.