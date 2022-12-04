Museveni: It is too early to talk about 2026 campaigns

President Yoweri Museveni has urged the youths in the country to put aside issues of elections and concentrate on activities that will transform their lives, saying elections will be discussed at the right time. Museveni was responding to some youths who were asking him to stand for president in 2026 while he was officiating at the Patriotism for Youth and Investment Symposium, where youths have been urged to use patriotism to transform their lives socially and economically.