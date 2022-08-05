Musasizi empowers others to innovate, succeed in IT

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Through innovation, Timothy Karubanga Musasizi managed to break all chains to prosper both in business and technology, which he dreams to share with the communities he lives in.

At 32 years now, MK Timothy - as his business peers fondly call him - envisions a community full of innovators, new ideas in technology and others that would make a difference in life.

Through his multi-million IT Company, Tim Tech Technologies, MK Timothy has empowered several university graduates with experience and innovative skills.

“We had a small facility to host colleagues who were graduating but with limited opportunities to put their dreams into a reality,” he says.

Through innovation, the company has stood the test of time, making several innovations that have facilitated business transactions and made life better for others.

Today, he has taken on the responsibility to help even more young people "make it in life" by providing a platform where they can innovate, speak out, try out and make their dreams happen.

Musasizi believes that the open Technology Centre he is running in Seguku will help several youths discover their potential in different areas of innovation.

The centre attracts about 30 to 50 young men and women. It is run on a probono basis, to facilitate innovation while others discover their different talents and skills.

“We want to share the little we have, with the communities and influence those we can to change their lives,” he says.

Fully equipped with Computers, internet and the latest technology, the centre attracts both school-going youths and those who dropped out of school.

It is from such centres that Homeduuka, a sucessful online business, was created. The technology has been a key business driver, deeping into the country’s cash and food economy.

Today, Tim Tech Consult facilitates businesses across Africa with running contracts in Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and Zambia. It also has an IT Guru in the Philippines who facilitates an all-time inter and intra connect link to different clients and entities in both the private and public sectors.

Born to a humble Coffee farming family 32 years ago in Mbale, Timothy Karubanga Musasizi attended basic elementary education in Eastern Uganda, where he would find time to hawk bakeries and other simple edibles. This work groomed his business acumenship.

Shortly after finishing High School, Musasizi started a cereal vending business in DR Congo, where he found a Japanese friend Kenji Ekuan, who was an Industrial Designer. The two traveled together to Japan, where Musasizi acquired an opportunity to study Communication Engineering.

It is from Japan, that Musasizi started Tem Tech Consults in 2008, before relocating to Uganda in 2010. In the same year, Musasizi secured a $12m business contract with a Congolese Company that has never allowed him to look back.

It’s through his professional references that Tim Tech secured working relationships in Zambia, and Angola to provide their IT Expertise that would bring business into consumers’ homes.