Muni university officials honor fallen Vice Chancellor

The Muni University Council, senate, and management have met to honour the late vice-chancellor Prof. Christine Dranzoa who passed on early this week. The University Secretary Emmanuel Bana led the eulogies saying the vice-chancellor had died at a time when she was most needed. The former vice-chancellor who succumbed to a sudden illness at a hospital in Kampala will be laid to rest in her home village in Moyo, on Wednesday.