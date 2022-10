Muhoozi, Muhanga receive their pips at Bombo barracks ceremony

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has received his pips for General, the highest rank in the Ugandan Army after he was promoted last week. The event was held at Bombo Army Barracks where Kayanja Muhanga was also decorated after he was promoted to the rank of Lt. General and handed the office of Commander Land Forces of the UPDF.