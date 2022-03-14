Muhoozi makes second ‘private’ trip to Kigali

The visit also comes a day after a section of youths in Busoga Sub-region petitioned Gen Muhoozi to vie for president in 2026, a week after he tweeted that he was retiring from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces [UPDF] after 28 years.

The First Son and Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday arrived in Rwanda's capital Kigali, making his visit the second trip to the neighboring country in less than two months.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that it's the presidential advisor’s second “private visit” to Rwanda.

"Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defense Forces on a 2nd private visit to Rwanda. He arrived today and was received by Uganda High Commission Staff led by Ms. Anne Katusiime the Charge d'Affaires a.i and two officials from Rwanda Government; Brig. Gen. Willy Rwagasana, the Head of Republican Guard and Col. Ronald Rwivanga, RDF Spokesperson," reads a statement posted on the ministry's twitter handle.

This comes seven weeks after the presidential advisor on special operations met President Paul Kagame in Kigali on a mission to restore bilateral relations.

Lt. Gen Muhoozi’s visit to Kigali was followed by Rwanda’s announcement that the Uganda-Rwanda border, closed since 2019, would be opened on January 31.

“After a long discussion with my uncle, President Kagame, this morning we have agreed that I will return to Kigali in the coming days to sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda,” Lt. Gen. Muhoozi tweeted on February 28, 2022.

Busoga youth petition Muhoozi

The visit also comes a day after a section of youths in Busoga Sub-region petitioned Gen Muhoozi to vie for president in 2026, a week after he tweeted that he was retiring from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces [UPDF] after 28 years.

Ms Harriet Wako, a nurse at Mayuge Health Centre IV, at the weekend handed over the petition to President Museveni’s younger brother, Michael Toyota, during the 2022 motorsport circuit at Nakalama in Iganga district.While handing over the petition, Ms Wako said she wants Gen Muhoozi to stand for president in 2026 “to specifically improve on the health sector and the general livelihood.”“President Museveni has done great work, but most of the people he is working with are ‘worn out’; we are hoping that if he [Muhoozi] stands, he will improve on, and drive his father’s legacy forward,” she said to thunderous applause from several supporters donning yellow t-shirts emblazoned ‘MK Project’.Mr Ben Atutukwasa, the vice chairperson of the ‘project’, said as youths, they decided to come together and call upon Gen Muhoozi to stand and maintain the prevailing peace and security we have.He said: “Gen Muhoozi is the only person to reconcile us with Rwanda after ‘several other leaders’ had failed.”Ms Jacquie Aguram Namuyonga, the Secretary General of the ‘project’, said: “We are asking Gen Muhoozi to stand, not because President Museveni is tired, but because Gen Muhoozi can manage and is one of us.”While receiving the petition, Toyota said he doesn’t know the entire contents of the message but will deliver it to Gen Muhoozi. “The lady [Wako], however, said she will mobilize support for Gen Muhoozi if he decides to stand in 2026.”Gen Muhoozi has on several occasions dismissed as “baseless” and “non-existent” suggestions that he is being groomed to succeed his father as President, adding that he would go through the right procedure if he ever wanted to be president.