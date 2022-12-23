MUHAMMAD KIRUMIRA: Murder suspect released, rearrested outside court premises

Zephania Zimbe, the lawyer of a man accused of murder and who has been set free by the high court today, says his client has been re-arrested. Hamza Mwebe is one of the two people charged with killing police officer Muhammad Kirumira and Resty Nalinya Mbabazi in September 2018. Mwebe has been on remand since 2018 until today when Justice Margret Mutonyi ruled that the evidence by prosecution had not made a case to warrant him to defend himself. Justice Mutonyi also ordered the other suspect Abubakar Kalungi to prepare his defence by 22nd January 2023.