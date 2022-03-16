MUHAMMAD KIGGUNDU: Murder suspects return to court for hearing

The Director of Public Prosecution has disclosed her intended evidence against the eight suspects implicated in the murder of Muslim clerics. The suspects together with their lawyers today appeared before a single judge of the International Crimes Division of the high court Elizabeth Kabanda to receive the evidence. They are charged with the November 2016 murder of Sheikh Muhammad Kiggundu and his guard, private Stephen Mukasa at Masanafu trading center in Lubaga division.