Mufti Mubajje installs Sheikh Badru Wasajja Kiruuta as new Masaka district Khadi

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje has presided over the installation of the new Masaka District Khadi Sheikh Badru Wasajja Kiruuta. Presiding over the ceremonies in Masaka, the Mufti called on all Muslim leaders to avoid conflicts over selfish interests. Sheikh Kiruuta is taking over from Sheikh Swaibu Ndugga who died in August this year. However, Sheikh Badru Wassajja is the son of former Masaka district Kadhi Huzairu Kiruuta who died in 2014. The new district kadhi commended the Mufti leadership, aimed at encouraging Muslim youths to better their lives. On his part, Sheikh Mubajje urged the new district Khadhi to follow the new Muslim constitution and exercise his duties in true service to the muslim community.