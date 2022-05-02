Mufti Mubajje accuses some leaders of sabotaging unity initiatives

The mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has indicated that some government officials are working against the unity of Muslims, by awarding them gifts to forge disunity. However, in her defence, prime minister Robinah Nabbanja said the car delivered to the supreme mufti in Kibuli was a government gift and not intended to foster disunity among Muslims. All this happened during Idd El Fitr's prayers at the main mosque at Old Kampala.