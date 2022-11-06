Mubende residents upset at continuing Ebola restrictions

Mubende district Residents have opposed a government decision to extend the Ebola lockdown imposed on the district for another 21 days. They point out that they have complied with all the directives set up to combat the spread of Ebola, resulting in a high suppression rate of the disease. But the area Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaija welcomed the move, noting that there are some positive cases that still require treatment in addition to tracing possible contacts.