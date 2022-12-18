Mubende residents celebrate lockdown removal

Cheers and ululations rang out across Mubende district following the government's decision to lift the Ebola lockdown, imposed on this district and Kassanda, 63 days ago. The two districts saw restrictions imposed there following the outbreak of Ebola in September. Last night, Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Museveni lifted all restrictions on the two districts, after confirming that there are currently no admissions, no contacts for follow-up, and zero transmission as well.