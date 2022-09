Mubende medical interns withdraw services citing tough conditions

Medical interns at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital have withdrawn their services amidst Ebola outbreak from the Mubende epicentre. The thirty-four interns have appended their signatures to a letter to the Ministry of Health complaining of difficult working conditions. As Walter Mwesigye reports, this latest development will present a challenge to Ebola management in the face of rising cases.