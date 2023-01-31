Mubende - Banyoro Committee upset at presidential directive on land ownership titles

Members of the Mubende- Banyoro Committee say they are not happy with how more than 2,000 customary land titles were distributed by the President in Greater Kibaale. While presiding at the Liberation Day celebration in Kakumiro District last week, President Museveni gave out the titles to people in the districts of Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro. The members of Mubende -Banyoro Committee who say they fought for the return of the lost counties which are Buyaga and Bugangaizi in greater Kibaale in 1964 claim that some of the people who participated in the struggle were not considered when the titles were being given out.