Msgr. Mpanga says Luwero-Kasana diocese needs a new bishop

The Kasana Luwero Diocesan Administrator Msgr. Francis Xavier Mpanga has reiterated a call to have a new bishop for the diocese. In his Christmas message, Mpanga says there are duties, like ordaining priests, that he cannot perform in his capacity as the diocesan administrator. He says these should have happened in August. The clergyman also called upon the government to ensure that security is maintained especially in greater Luwero which has witnessed several attacks on police officers and security installations in the recent past.