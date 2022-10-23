MSC commemorates 20 years of financial inclusion

The Minister of Micro Finance, Harunah Kasolo Kyeyune has asked Ugandans to look for the opportunities the government offers in its programs instead of criticising. Kasolo spoke at a sports Gala organised by the Micro Finance Support Centre as part of a series of events to Commemorate 20 years of Financial inclusion. The minister thinks the Emyooga and Micro Finance Support Centre have played a key role in improving the financial stability and independence of the less privileged and segregated people in the community.