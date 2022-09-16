Mpuuga condoles with British High Commission for the late queen

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has applauded the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II for her leadership skills that saw her reign for over 70 years. Mpuuga has described the late Queen as one who advocated and fought so much to conserve the environment among the Commonwealth member states. Mpuuga who was accompanied by his shadow Ministers, made the remarks when he went to sign the condolence book at the British High Commission, where he was welcomed by the British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey.