MPs weigh in on the cause of traffic accidents

Members of Parliament have blamed the narrow and poor state of the roads for being the lead cause of the rampant road carnage. They are bewildered that the situation is this way despite the consistent allocation of the lion’s share of the budget to the works and transport sector in the past financial years. The chairperson of the budget committee of parliament, Patrick Isiagi suggested the need to institute a commission of inquiry into the funds sunk into the sector.