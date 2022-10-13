MPs weigh in on how to tackle the spread of Ebola

The government has been advised to accelerate awareness campaigns to tackle the spread of contagions diseases like the ebola virus disease registered in parts of mid and western Uganda. Last evening, President Yoweri Museveni proposed the enactment of a law to bar herbalists and witch doctors from attending to patients suspected of having Ebola. Some Members of Parliament contend that the masses are forced to seek that option because of ignorance and not enough medical attention in health facilities.