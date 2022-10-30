MPs upset as agriculture programmes ask for UGX 40bn

Members of Parliament on the Science, technology and innovations committee are set to summon the minister for science and technology Dr. Monica Musenero to explain why she is withholding 40 billions shillings meant for the promotion of commercial sericulture technologies in 24 districts. According to the legislators, this money was approved by parliament with the intention of establishing silk worms rearing houses, the importation of machines as well as the payment of workers. But some of the supposed beneficiaries like Tropical Institute of Development innovations revealed that they have lost over 70 billions shillings due to the approved funds being withheld by the minister. The committee was visiting Bulambuli and Kween districts where there are gardens mulberry and where one of the production centers has been established.