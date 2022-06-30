MPs to prioritise rising fuel prices when parliament resumes

A section of members of parliament is saying the first issues they want to raise on the floor of parliament when the house resumes next week are the increasing fuel prices and how government should come up with interventions on how to save Ugandans bearing the rising costs of living. The MPs are saying now for most of them to go to their constituencies, especially from outside the central region they require a minimum of two million shillings, yet the allowance allocated to them for fuel is much less than the actual price at the pump.