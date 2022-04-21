MPs threaten to have Lubowa hospital contract with investor cancelled

MPs sitting on the Finance Committee of Parliament want the government to cancel the UGX 1.3 Trillion public-private partnership entered into with Finasi construction company to build the International Specialised Hospital in Lubowa because there is no value for money. The MPs visited the construction site on Thursday, from where it emerged that the developer had no contractor on-site, no supervisor and could not avail Bill of Quantities as well as contracts. This left the MPs suspicious that Finasi Construction Company could be a briefcase company, whose dealings with the government put taxpayers' money at risk.