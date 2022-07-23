MPs task local officials on monitoring area situation on HIV and AIDS

Members of Parliament sitting on the parliamentary committee of HIV/AIDS have today trashed a report presented by the Hoima district officials about the impact of COVID-19 on HIV/AIDS status in the district. The Committee, which was on a fact-finding mission on the effects of the pandemic on HIV/Aids in the area, were perturbed that the district had not collected current data, to be in a position to explain the situation there.