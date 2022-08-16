MPs shocked by salary disparities at Uganda Airlines

MPs on the Committee of Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) are concerned about the disparities in salaries earned by Uganda Airlines' top officials, compared to those at the same level in other government agencies. According to Chief Executive Officer at the Airline earns 87 million and the Director of Maintenance 80 Million among others. To the dismay of MPs, the managers are earning these salaries when the airline is making losses.