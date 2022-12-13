MPs scrutinize two new bills aimed at improving sport

The Committee of Parliament on Education and Sports has started scrutinising two sports bills - one presented by the government and the other by the Budiope East MP Moses Magogo. According to the movers, both bills target the professionalisation of sports activities and their commercialization by closing the gaps in the National Council of Sports Act. However, Magogo who doubles as the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations disagreed with the title of the government bill which he claims does not cure the current problems faced by the sports sector.