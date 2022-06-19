MPs reject call for salary segregation

Workers’ MP Margaret Rwabushaija has weighed in on the president's meeting with the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU), saying government should treat teachers of humanities fairly, as well as the agitation for better pay had been on for four years. On Saturday, the union resolved to continue with their industrial action after failing to agree with the president on returning to work, over pay disparities between them and their science counterparts. The industrial action started on Wednesday, a day after budget reading.