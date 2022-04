MPs recall the start of the Lubowa Specialised Hospital crisis

For most of the week, parliament has been up in arms over the challenges in building the Lubowa Specialised Hospital. We returned to the time when the matter first appeared on the floor of the house, back in 2019. As JUMA KIRYA reports, the Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi warned the tenth parliament that passing the 379 million US dollars loan request would be the most unpatriotic thing for legislators.