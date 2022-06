MPS’ INDUCTION ENDS: Lawmakers urged to embrace parish development model

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has pleaded with Members of Parliament to embrace the Parish Development Model government has invested 1.059 trillion shillings in. Under the programme, the government will send 100 million shillings, as a revolving fund to each parish across the country to stimulate household incomes. The MPs have previously expressed reservations over the program citing exclusion in its implementation.