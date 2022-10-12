MPs demand state of emergency in Karamoja over food insecurity

Members of Parliament on the Parliamentary Alliance on food and nutrition security have suggested the need for government to urgently declare a state of emergency in the Karamoja sub-region over food insecurity. The MP for Kilak North, Anthony Akol, spearheaded the call to drive concerted local and international efforts to salvage the population in this jurisdiction. The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries revealed that it’s docket is now directly engaged in food production through the offer of financial support to government institutions like Uganda Prisons Services to engage in extensive food production. The Parliamentarians made the revelations as they addressed the media together with line government ministries and development partners, on the grim situation in the Karamoja sub-region ahead of the commemoration of the World Food day on Sunday.