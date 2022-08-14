MPs concerned gov’t land in Mubende could be grabbed

Members of parliament on the Defense and Internal Affairs have expressed worry over the ownership of land estimated at 19 square miles, belonging to Kabamba military academy. During their visit at the academy which is located in Kasambya sub-county Mubende district, the members of parliament came to learn that a large section of the land is not titled and is now at risk of being taken by land grabbers. The legislators have now urged the management to immediately secure the remaining titles for the academy to be safe. The academy management was also questioned about the stray bullets/ bombs that causes death and injuries to the civilians and don't get compensated.