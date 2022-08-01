MPs concerned about monopoly over Tanzanian rice imports

The Trade Committee parliament has summoned the Minister for East African Affairs and first Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and the State Minister for Trade Harriet Ntabazi over controversies surrounding the importation of rice along the Mutukula border. This follows claims by some of the Rice traders that the two could be aware of a company RADFO that allegedly collected over 17 billion shillings from traders as clearance fees. The Committee today interfaced with the Traders and URA which denied authorizing RADFO to collect the alleged fees.